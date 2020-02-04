Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has cleared her stance on her relationship with Arhaan Khan. During the press meet that happened inside the house, Rashami was asked about her relationship status and she clearly stated that she has no future with Arhaan and people should consider her single. This has hurt her partner who is currently out of the house and trying to defend her relationship by talking to various media houses.

In his latest interview with Times of India, Arhaan said he is ‘hurt’ that Rashami didn’t take any stand for him and their relationship when others like Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were slamming him for allegedly using Rashami for his advantage. He said he doesn’t care what others think about him and how they ‘insult’ him or ‘scrutinise’ his feelings for Rashami but she should have asked them to not speak ill of their relationship. He said, ” I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up.”

Arhaan added that he has been projected as a ‘villain’ inside the house and Rashami could have cleared her negative image if she wanted to. The actor said he kept mum during his stay in the house because he respected Rashami and their relationship more than the game. Further, he refused to accept Rashami’s decision of breaking up with him. Arhaan said, “It’s not over from my end, as I would like to meet and speak with her after she comes out of the house.”

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena was seen telling Rashami that she had heard the news of Arhaan performing black magic on her. However, Rashami refused to believe that and said Arhaan could be wrong in many ways but he could never stoop so low. What do you think of this?