Hailed time and again for being bold enough to share her tryst with depression, out in public, Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone was awarded on Monday for her leadership in raising mental health awareness at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. Landing with the Crystal Award for her tireless efforts in dissing the taboo around mental health, Deepika shared her own struggle with it.

“My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone,” said the diva. Sharing the thoughts that birthed her own foundation, Live Love Laugh, in this field, Deepika said, “One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy,” she said while receiving the award. “In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide. Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression are like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh.”

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle later, Deepika set fans hearts accelerating as she featured in a ravishing blue ensemble. Posing with the award, Deepika wrote, “GRATITUDE! #crystalaward2020 #wef2020 @tlllfoundation (sic).” Quick to respond, Ranveer commented, “AMAZING! You make me so proud baby (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

It has been more than four years ever since Deepika Padukone came up with the Live Love Laugh Foundation for people who are battling depression after suffering from the mental illness herself. Taking another great step to help remove the stigma around it, Deepika launched her first lecture series on mental health in September 2019 and fans couldn’t have been more proud.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s recently released Chhapaak, where she essayed the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. While the film is being well received by critics and Box Office, Deepika is now gearing up for sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the sports drama while Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Deepika are also rumoured to be coming together for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta-remake. No official announcements have been made in this respect though.