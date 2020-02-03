Actor Deepika Padukone took to social media to post a lovely birthday wish for her younger sister Anisha Padukone. Deepika shared a candid picture in which she is seen nibbling onto some french fries while her sister is holding the plate for her. Both Anisha and Deepika share a beautiful bond and the picture is just another proof of the same.

The photo shows Deepika perfectly dressed up in a black outfit while Anisha is seen in her beige monochrome look. The caption on the post reads, “Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry!🍟 Actually…YOU are a french fry!Okay Bye!!!😘😘😘 @anishapadukone” (sic)

Anisha is five years younger to Deepika but as revealed by the actor on a chat show, she behaves way too mature than her age and is always after Deepika’s life to perform things in a certain prescribed way. Deepika and Anisha attended many events together. They were also one of the few guests on Neha Dhupia’s show about the best BFFS.

On the work front, Deepika recently announced her next film with Rishi Kapoor which is a remake of Hollywood film The Intern that featured Anne Hathway and Robert Di Niro in the lead. She is also playing the role of mythological character Draupadi in a film inspired by Mahabharata. The actor is also a part of Shakun Batra’s untiled next which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday alongside her. Rumours are also rife that she is reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor for a film directed by Luv Ranjan. Meanwhile, Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming film ’83 in which he plays the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The film comes out on April 10.