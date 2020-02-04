Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor revealed that he is doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital. Putting end to all the reports, the actor tweeted about his health and mentioned that he has returned to Mumbai and is now looking forward to resuming work. Rishi thanked people in his tweet for keeping a check on his health and showing concern for his well being. He revealed that he had been shooting in Delhi for a few days.

His tweet also mentioned that he was admitted at a hospital in Delhi due to lung infection that could have caused pneumonia. His first tweet read, “Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)…..” (sic)

The actor added in another tweet, “I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai.” (sic)

Earlier, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The couple was reportedly travelling to Delhi to see an ailing Rishi Kapoor at the hospital. The entire family also missed the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain, who got married to Anissa Malhotra in the presence of all family members and close friends in Mumbai on Monday. Both Rishi and Neetu were, however, present at the Roka ceremony of Armaan that happened last year.