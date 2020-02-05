There were glitz, glamour, Bollywood and a whole lot of filmy fervour at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Almost the entire film fraternity descended to wish the newlyweds and had fun at the function that seemed no less than a Bollywood awards night. Many videos from inside the wedding reception are currently going viral on social media and one of them features Armaan’s cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, dancing to Bole Chudiyan.

Both Kareena and Karisma matched their steps while performing on the epic Hindi song that actually featured Bebo. Adding just the right dose of fun was Karan Johar who joined the two starlets to give a stunning performance. The clip shows Kareena performing her signature dance steps and KJo-Karisma spreading just the perfect mix of entertainment at the family function. The video was shared by one of Bebo’s fan clubs on Instagram. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram #bolechudiyan at #armaankishaadi with @therealkarismakapoor & @karanjohar A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Feb 4, 2020 at 7:26pm PST

Apart from Kareena and Karisma, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri also gave a scintillating dance performance at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa. As seen in the video, they enacted the love story of Armaan’s parents – Rima and Manoj Jain with the help of Karan Johar. SRK-Gauri performed on Saadi Gali Bhul Ke Bhi, Kajrare and other popular dance numbers. Check out these viral videos featuring one of the most loved couples of Bollywood:

Armaan’s good friend, Kiara Advani performed on her own song – the revamped version of Sauda Khara Khara, from her recently released film Good Newwz. Kiara was joined by other dancers on the stage as she entertained the guests and took part in the festivities.

Other prominent faces who attended Armaan-Anissa’s wedding reception were Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Boney Kapoor, the Ambanis, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Arora, Rekha, Elizabeth Hurley, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neelam, Rani Mukerji, Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.