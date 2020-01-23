It’s rare to find genuine appreciation or criticism in the world where all of us are busy praising each other for personal gain. It surely is a different feeling when you get your share of honest feedback for your work. That moment needs to be preserved forever and that’s the same thing that actor Ayushmann Khurrana did when he received a hand-written letter sent by a fan on a flight. In his latest story on Instagram, the actor posted a picture of the small note he received from a fan named Ameya who was actually a ‘friend of the passenger in seat 23C’.

In her letter to Ayushmann, she praised him for choosing good scripts and initiating a change in society with his performances. A part of the letter mentioned celebrated filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee and read, “Hrishikesh Mukherjee would be smiling in his grave.” Check out the entire content of the letter here:

“From a dear friend of the passenger in seat 23C

Dear Mr Khurrana,

I am so happy to see you thrive. Balance the art with the numbers. Your journey from Paani Da… to Bala looks like a meteoric rise and a personal rollercoaster. But you have brought back the flavour in Indian film storytelling. Hrishikesh Mukherjee would be smiling in his grave, even though your world evidently differs from his. I won’t talk of your talent or impact, but I hope it will evolve, inspire scripts, reinvent and break rules. Enjoy your flight and filmmaking!

A big fan.

Ameya” (sic)

Ayushmann has created his own league of films in the Hindi film industry by finding the right blend of entertainment and quality in his cinema. The actor makes sure that his films talk about a social issue in the most entertaining way possible. Ayushmann’s latest film – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan is a gay love story that challenges homophobia and attempts to normalise same-sex relationship among the audience, especially parents.

His film – Article 15 dealt with the issue of discrimination on the basis of caste while the previous film – Badhaai Ho, that also received a National Award, tried to bridge the generation gap. Ayushmann, while sharing the letter on Instagram, thanked his fan Ameya and mentioned that ‘we live for this.’