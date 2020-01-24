Marking the first day of shoot with blessings from Durga, Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar set fans on a frenzy as she updated them about G Ashok’s Durgavati going on floors. Also starring Akshay Kumar, the film is touted to be a horror flick, a genre new for Bhumi and fans can’t wait to see their favourite nail the performance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared a picture from the sets on the first day of the shoot. Sitting with her eyes closed in prayer and hands folded before a huge idol of Durga, Bhumi posed before the clapper carrying the movie’s title. She captioned the picture, “With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong 🙂 #AshokG sir @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @mahieg Let’s do this #ChanchalChauhan #Gratitude @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @tseries.official (sic).”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll with back-to-back films in her kitty. After having a busy 2019, the actor is all set to welcome an even busier 2020. Starring as the main lead, Bhumi is once again teaming up with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Akshay Kumar. Akshay will be presenting the film along with Bhushan Kumar while it is being produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok.

Spilling the beans on her character in an interview with PTI earlier, Bhumi had shared, “Durgavati is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me, as it is for the first time, the responsibility will be on my shoulders. Durgavati is something I’m most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him.”