Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Republic Day at his residence by hoisting the national flag with other residents of the building. The latest pictures of Taimur, dressed up in a green kurta, looking as cute as ever, are currently going viral on social media.

Taimur is seen holding the national flag in one hand while trying to experience the joy of hoisting the flag with the other kids of his building. Check out viral pictures of Taimur Ali Khan here:

Taimur is often seen taking part in the festivities that are organised in his building. Last year as well, both his parents made sure he took part in the cultural activities with other kids of his building during Republic Day and the Independence Day. In fact, Saif and Kareena posed for the happy photos with Taimur in front of the paparazzi with a small tricolour shining bright in the kid’s hand.

The star couple is quite conscious about making Taimur be aware of his culture and traditions. Last year during Diwali, Kareena was captured teaching Taimur the importance of sharing good wishes and saying ‘Happy Diwali’ to the photographers. Taimur has been exposed to horse riding, animal shelters, gardening, painting, swimming and sports like badminton and soccer at a very early age to make him be active and explore his interest areas. These pictures of the little munchkin look adorable and are surely a Republic Day treat to the fans of Bebo!