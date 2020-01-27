Actor Kangana Ranaut recently congratulated filmmaker Karan Johar for receiving Padma Shri. Both Kangana and Karan are considered to be at loggerheads after their infamous nepotism debacle. However, the Panga star sent good wishes to the director and mentioned how she thinks herself as lucky to have been getting an award alongside big industry people like Karan and Ekta Kapoor.

In a conversation with India Today, Kangana revealed that she has grown up watching films made by Karan and TV shows produced by Ekta, therefore, receiving a Padma Shri alongside these people is special. The actor also praised the popular director for backing solid content like Kesari and Good Newwz through his production house – Dharma Production. Kangana said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve.”

The actor, who’s currently basking in the success of her latest film, added that Karan has worked hard to take his production house to the level his father always wanted to achieve. Kangana said KJo’s father just gave him the banner but it was his sheer hardwork that took it to places beyond imagination. The actor further called this achievement a ‘matter or pride’ and also mentioned Adnan Sami, another Padma Shri recipient this year. She praised the singer’s work and reiterated that it’s an honour to be getting felicitated with such stalwarts. “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials… We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride,” said Kangana.

Interestingly, Kangana also received flowers and a congratulatory note from Alia Bhatt. The actor’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, took a dig at it by uploading a picture and writing ‘mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai’.