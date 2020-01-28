A 33-year-old female choreographer has filed a police complaint against popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya for ‘forcing her to watch adult videos’ and ‘depriving her of work in the film industry.’ News agency ANI made a tweet on Tuesday morning revealing the allegations that the young woman has levelled against the choreographer. The woman has also filed a complaint against Acharya at Maharashtra’s Women’s Commission.

The tweet made by ANI read, “33yr-old woman choreographer, has filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film & Television Choreographers Assoc at state’s Women’s Commission & Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in the film industry, demanding commission & forcing her to watch adult videos.”

Mumbai:33yr-old woman choreographer,has filed complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film&Television Choreographers Assoc at state’s Women’s Commission&Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry,demanding commission&forcing her to watch adult videos pic.twitter.com/Z8jYzgVyQh — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Acharya has not reacted to the complaint yet. However, this is not the first incident of sexual harassment against the choreographer. Earlier, actor Tanushree Dutta, who’s regarded as the woman who brought the #MeToo wave to India, named the choreographer and two others in her case against Nana Patekar. Tanushree had alleged that Nana touched her inappropriately while shooting for a song in Horn OK Pleasss. In her complaint, she had accused Nana of harassing her sexually and threatening her and her family. The actor further alleged that Ganesh Acharya, who choreographed the song was party to entire harassment planning and gave Nana objectionable dance steps. She also named the film’s director Rakesh Narang and producer Samee Siddiqui in her complaint.

Acharya, like Nana and others, always maintained that Tanushree was lying and no harassment took place on the sets of the film otherwise any dancer from his team would have spoken out.