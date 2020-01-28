Sara Ali Khan posted a throwback video on Instagram in which she is seen putting on a lot of weight. Sara made fun of herself and her body while sharing the video on Instagram. She is seen on a flight with a few friends as the tunes of ‘Sir Jo Tera Chakraye‘ plays in the background. The actor looks pretty but this is definitely an inspiring video considering how Sara has now gone through an incredible transformation from being fat to fab in a few years.

Sara captioned here Instagram video as, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara 💁🏻‍♀️

Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was… Let’s also make it lighter than what it was 🤣😂😅

Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit 🙌🏻👊🏻🦾🦿” (sic)

The actor gave the credit of her transformation to her trainer Namrata Purohit who is one of the most popular workout trainers for most Bollywood celebrities in the country including Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Sara has been quite vocal about her weight loss journey and her fight with PCOS. During the release of her debut film Kedarnath in 2017, the actor talked about how she was obsessed with eating pizza while she was staying in New York and was absolutely crazy about her diet. The actor revealed that she took charge of her life after being diagnosed with PCOS and decided to lose weight to overcome her illness and things have been shaping up well for her. Quite motivational, isn’t it?