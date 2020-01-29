Actor Shruti Haasan turned a year older on Tuesday, January 28. The actor celebrated her birthday away from home in London with a few close friends. She made a special birthday post thanking fans for showering her with all the love in the world. Shruti took to Instagram to share a clip of her happy birthday dance. She wrote a beautiful note alongside the video and talked about how it has been a wonderful year and she can’t thank her fans enough for supporting her throughout her journey.

Shruti called the year ‘life-changing in many ways.’ She said she’s doing everything in life that she always wanted to do and is living the way that makes her happy. A part of her caption on the post read, “This year has been life changing in many ways and I’m so thankful for the phase of life I’m in !! I’m doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I’m grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I’m thankful for my support systems and the love they give me. I know now that though it takes time and sometimes the effort seems too much .. the life you want and the life you see in your mind is always yours to take and yours to make !” (sic). Check out her full post here:

Shruti worked on some interesting projects last year including a musical concert in the UK last year where she performed and began her journey as a professional vocal artiste. She also did her first international series titled Treadstone. Shruti played the role of Nira Patel in the action drama. The actor was also in the news for ending her relationship with Michael Corsale last year.

We wish her an even more successful year ahead!