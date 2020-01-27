Actor Aamir Khan announced that his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to see a solo release on Christmas this year. He took to Twitter on Monday morning to make a post revealing that the big Box Office clash between the Advait Chandan directorial and Bachchan Pandey has been averted. Earlier, the Akshay Kumar starrer scheduled to hit the screens during Christmas this year. However, as Aamir revealed in his post, he made a special request to both Akshay and the film’s producer – Sajid Nadiadwala, to avert the clash and they agreed to release their film on a new date.

Aamir wrote about how it only took just a heartfelt conversation to make this done. His Twitter post read, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a” (sic)

Meanwhile, Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey now prepares for release on January 22. The film is going to release in the third week of January next year, giving a lot of time to Laal Singh Chaddha to enjoy a solo run at the Box Office. Bachchan Pandey features Akshay in a massy character of a gangster. The film is being written and directed by Sajid Farhad who recently helmed Housefull 4, also spearheaded by Akshay. Kriti Sanon plays the female lead in the film.

Aamir’s films have always been associated with Christmas for the last few years. The release of Bachchan Pandey in the same week would have affected the collections of Laal Singh Chaddha considering the film doesn’t carry a massy appeal. Pushing it ahead is surely an appreciative move. What do you think?