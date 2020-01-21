Remember when Kajol offers a fashion tip for men, specifically Shah Rukh Khan, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saying, “Lucknow da kurta-Pathani salwar, tab lage mard warna lage bekaar?” Well, turns out that King Khan is not letting go of that advice anytime soon even if it means setting fans’ hearts fluttering at dangerously rapid speed like they just did when he turned up in a white Pathani suit at Dance Plus 5 reality show.

Donning a spotless white bandhgala, paired with a Pathani salwar and a printed pocket square, Shah Rukh looked like a vision in white and fans could not stop ogling. Posing before a dummy Taj Mahal on the sets, Shah Rukh struck the plus sign with his fingers and it was all one needed to trigger back their crush on the K3G star.

Check out Shah Rukh’s hot pictures here:

On the professional front, it was recently reported that the Badshah of Bollywood is returning to the big screen with Salute, the Rakesh Sharma biopic that has been into making for three years now. After SRK’s Zero failed to impress the audience at the Box Office, it was rumoured that the actor had decided to step out of the film initially fearing it was another space drama, a genre not approved by his audience earlier.

However, the latest report suggests that the superstar is back in action with the same film and the work has begun. Speculations are also rife that Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to star with SRK and it’s like a dream come true moment for the young actor.

Meanwhile, reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.

Going by the latest in the grapevine, Shah Rukh might make his comeback, after an interim break from the films, with Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. It will be interesting to watch the Ra.One actors come together for a film but there is no official announcement on the same.