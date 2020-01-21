Effortlessly raising the bar for fitness and slaying goals all simultaneously, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently honoured with the Champions of Change Award by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi. While fans and members of film fraternity emptied their stash of congratulatory wishes on her viral picture, Shilpa penned a gratitude note with an inspiring message that will surely leave you motivated.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the picture featuring her in a burgundy velvet saree, receiving the award alongside businessman-husband Raj Kundra. The picture was captioned, “Extremely humbled and honoured to receive the Champions of Change, 2019 award from our former President Shri #pranabmukherjee ji in Delhi today . Will continue to do my duties a proud and responsible Indian citizen and urge all of you to do your bit in making our country cleaner and greener too. Positive clean thoughts create positive and happy people and surroundings . #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan #Winner #ootd #style #Indian #fashion #lookoftheday #workmode #eventdiaries (sic).”

In December 2019, Shilpa’s fitness and wellness application, ShilpaShettyApp, was awarded Google Play’s Best Apps of 2019 in the ‘Personal Growth’ category.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her comeback flick “Nikamma” which hits theatres on June 5 and “Hungama 2”. The upcoming Sabbir Khan-directorial, Nikamma, will mark her comeback after a 13-year sabbatical. Touted to be a rom-com, the movie will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Hungama 2 is the second installment of the 2003 comedy flick ‘Hungama’. ‘Hungama 2′ stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles and will be produced by Ratan Jain. He said, “Hungama’ has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and is reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with ‘Hungama 2’.” Hungama 2 will be out in theatres on 14 August 2020.