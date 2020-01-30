Abhishek Bachchan is all set to ring his 44th birthday on February 5 but ahead of his special day, his newborn monochrome picture has started trending on social media. A fan uploaded the photo on social media tagging megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The junior Bachchan was born on February 5, 1976 and that day the whole country was celebrating Basant Panchami.

In the photo, Big B can be seen watching his newborn son Abhishek lying in an incubator in the hospital. Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan can also be spotted in a black-white picture along with few nurses. The photo was taken just a few hours after the birth of Abhishek and it is the most adorable picture of today.

The Twitter user captioned it, “Abhishek Bachchan born on Basant Panchami … Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan and Happy #BasantPanchami @SrBachchan.” (sic)

Big B retweeted the picture and validated the fact shared by the fan.

Take a look at the photo here:



Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan in the year 1973 and welcomed their first child Shweta Bachchan in 1974 and Abhishek in 1976. Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000 and worked in big films such as Sarkar (2005), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Sarkar Raj (2008), Delhi-6 (2009), Paa (2009) and Bol Bachchan (2012), Yuva (2004), Guru (2007), Raavan (2010) among other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has several projects in his pipeline – Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull and Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s Bob Biswas.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Jhund where he will essay essays the role of a soccer coach who motivates slum children to play soccer and becomes the founder of the village kids team of football. The movie is based on 73-year old Vijay Barse, a man who had changed the lives of hundreds of slum children through soccer. A retired sports teacher, Vijay founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team.