Greeting us on early Sunday morning are the viral pictures and videos of Bollywood’s style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan and national heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who recently turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra. Celebrating Manish Malhotra’s flagship store in Hyderabad, the fashion show unveiled the summer wedding collection and left fans absolutely smitten.

Making our hearts skip a beat, Kareena glided down the ramp gracefully in a white and silver lehenga paired with a crop blouse sporting a plunging neckline. Accessorising her look with a royal neckpiece, Kareena sported soft, shoulder-length curls with bangs. On the other hand, Kartik looked dapper as he paired a set of white kurta-pyjama with spotless white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 1, 2020 at 6:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram #manishmalhotra with #kartikaaryan and #kareenakapoorkhan today in Hyderabad A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 1, 2020 at 11:46am PST

View this post on Instagram #KareenaKapoorKhan ❤😍 A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Feb 1, 2020 at 11:34am PST

View this post on Instagram Selfie Time Post Incredible Show #ManishMalhotra #SophieChoudry #KartikAaryan #KareenaKapoorKhan A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Feb 1, 2020 at 12:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram Awesomeness #KareenaKapoorKhan A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Feb 1, 2020 at 12:20pm PST

On the professional front, Kartik is gearing up for his Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009).

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva was last seen in Good Newwz alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Next, Kareena has Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.