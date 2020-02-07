Fanning the flames of speculations running among fans, the news of Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage is spreading like a wildfire. The buzz started riding a hyperbole ever since Indian film critic, Rajeev Masand spilled the beans about the duo tying the knot this December.

Both Alia and Ranbir have been making headlines for dating ever since they started shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-directorial. In his column for a leading magazine, Rajeev shared, “Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month. Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations.”

Alia is often seen gelling well with the members of the Kapoor family. In fact, she also became a part of the customary Christmas family lunch last year and glowed with happiness in the Kapoor’s big family picture. Ranbir and Alia have not made any official announcement about their relationship yet but their appearances at family get-togethers and at events like these definitely speak volumes of their bonding.

On the professional front, both are gearing for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that is slated to hit the cinema screens on December 8, 2020. In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, Alia plays his love interest Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.

Initially, the film was supposed to release in Christmas 2019 but got delayed due to VFX work and it was pushed for the Summer 2020 release. Another update came about the film being further delayed to Winter 2020 which has been confirmed now. The crew was spotted shooting for the climax of the film in Manali and Himachal Pradesh in December 2019. Later, the team moved to Varanasi for a song shoot.