Panting its way through the ticket windows, Nitin Kakkar-directorial Jawaani Jaaneman, starring actors Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Kubbra Sait and debutant Alaya Furniturewalla, collected a bare minimum of Rs 1.55 crore. The family entertainer grossed a total of Rs 20.21 crore in the first week.

Sharing the struggling figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1… Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt… Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Narrating an elder version of Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, the movie is all about a playboy-turned-responsible father (Saif) after he lands with a 25-year-old daughter (Alaia F) only to hunt down their hippy mother (Tabu) and share the responsibility of bringing the girl up together. Throw in a few desi punches, some peppy song remakes and emotional scenes irrespective of the gender and you have Jawaani Jaaneman.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.