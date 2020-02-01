Making heads turn on the red carpet at Grammys 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ white Ralph and Russo outfit with a navel-grazing neckline ended up being heavily trolled on the Internet. While actor Suchitra Krishmnamoorthi had earlier rooted for Priyanka, the latter’s mother Madhu Chopra finally gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

In a recent interview, Madhu was asked about her take on the excessive trolling Priyanka’s much-discussed outfit got. Madhu said, “I’m glad it happened because it made her much stronger. She lives life on her own terms. As long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it’s her body, she can do what she wants as it’s a beautiful one too. I sent her (message) saying ‘it’s my life. Who’s life am I living – yours or mine? I can do what I want with my life.’ Trollers are anonymous people hiding behind computers, who don’t have joy in their lives, that’s how I feel. They get attention because of saying bad things. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much attention to trollers.”

Talking about the dress, Madhu shared, “I loved the dress. She showed me the sample before she wore it and I thought it was a little risk but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed and I’m happy about that.”

Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra showed up at 2020 Grammys, which was held on January 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, in an exquisite gown by Ralph and Russo. It was a gorgeous look and Priyanka seemed to be working every bit of it. Her stunning dress even made it to several publications’ lists of best-dressed celebs at the Grammys but people back home couldn’t stop flooding the Internet with instant memes trolling the diva’s look.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel, by Russo brothers of The Avengers fame. She recently featured in Jonas Brothers’ new single, What A Man Gotta Do, alongside Nick.

Gifting themselves their first project together as they marked one year of their marriage, global power couple Priyanka and Nick announced an unscripted Amazon series inspired by their own pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony. The untitled project promises to make couples dance before they walk down the aisle and fans couldn’t keep calm as PeeCee dropped the news on her social media handle.

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for The White Tiger. It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer.