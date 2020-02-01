Setting the mercury soaring with so much glamour in one frame, Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently breaking the Internet for their sultry avatars while shooting for the latter’s chat show, What Women Want. Leaving fans drooling, Sara shared a couple of her smouldering hot pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the pictures featuring her in a purple shirt tucked inside a shimmery purple skirt. Accessorising her look with a pair of large hoop earrings, Sara wore rosy makeup highlighted by her hair pulled back in a tight bun. Completing her look with a pair of pointed-toes silver heels, Sara struck sensuous poses for the camera that looked too hot to be contained even by fire extinguishers. The pictures were captioned, “When fire extinguishers and stop signs aren’t enough… #LoveAajKal : @shivangi.kulkarni (sic).”

Kareena, on the other hand, donned a bubblegum pink jumpsuit accessorised with finger rings and a delicate gold pendant. Pulling back her hair in a low ponytail, Kareena was seen hugging Sara as shutterbugs went on a frenzy.

Sara was on Kareena-hosted show to promote her upcoming rom-com, Love Aaj Kal. The movie is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film.