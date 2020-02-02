Playtime with toddlers is hands down the best unwinding session yet giving us a more powerful stressbuster is Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan who recently shared an awwdorable video of actor-husband Kunal Kemmu talking with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Treating fans to a “snippet” of the pep talk, Soha just set our souls gushing with love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared the video featuring Inaaya and Kunal idling on the couch and deep in a conversation. The two-year-old’s attempts to speak were cutely reciprocated by her father as she walked around from one couch to another. Taking the discussion seriously, Kunal can even be seen cutely striking expressions of concentration as he heard her before responding. Soha captioned the video as, “Fathers and daughters really do speak a language all of their own (this is just a snippet) @khemster2 (sic).”

For the uninitiated, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on January 25, 2020. The two had tied the knot in Mumbai in 2015. Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009) but barely spoke to each other. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot. Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris in 2014.

Both Soha and Kunal are dotting parents to a little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who has been paparazzi’s favourite celebrity kid since her birth. Soha and Kunal always keep fans updated about Inaaya’s adorable activities and keep flooding the Internet with her cute pictures.

Ten years after their movie 99 hit the cinema screens, power jodi Soha and Kunal will be seen slaying together on the silver screen. Too happy to contain her excitement, the couple had shared the news with fans who were set on a frenzy instantly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be making her digital debut with a comedy series. She along with her husband Kunal Kemmu will co-produce untitled biopic of eminent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani. Kunal will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.