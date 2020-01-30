The much-awaited first look of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn from the upcoming sports drama, Maidaan, is finally out and he looks convincing as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Breaking the Internet currently are the new posters of Ajay which portray his gold character as India’s “biggest and most successful coach.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared the spectacular posters which vibe high with his one-man army look. While one poster showed him briefing his mud-clad team of football players on the field in the torrential downpour, another showed Ajay, dressed in formals, kicking a football while carrying a typical black office bag and a large black umbrella in hand.

Check out Ajay’s first look from Maidaan here:

Making headlines for its first-ever football-driven content, Amit Sharma’s sports drama, Maidaan, was earlier in news for adding another National Award-winner, Priya Mani, in place of Keerthy Suresh. Starring opposite Ajay, Priya’s fans as well as those of the lead actor’s, were set on a frenzy after the news of this fresh pairing went viral.

Starring Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the founding father of Indian football, Maidaan is all set to complete the shoot by March this year in lieu of which, a VFX supervisor was flown from the USA. Actor Ajay Devgn had kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film with director Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame in August 2019. This is for the first time that Ajay will be seen doing a sports biopic. The actor is learning to play football quite rigorously, having not played the sport in his entire life before. Touted to be a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who’s considered the founding father of Indian football, the film is set in 1952-62.