Having given us sneak-peeks into their exotic outing last year, Bollywood’s favourite fashionista duo – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor recently treated fans to a video that takes them through Los Angeles “the Kapoor Way.” Breaking the Internet currently is their video which sums up their excursion from travel and food to sultry clothing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the video which will instantly set all siblings craving for a similar getaway. Opening to Sonam and Rhea giving their introduction before perking up the excitement of the cool “Kapoor way,” the video raises a set of goals ranging from sister goals, travelling goals to perfect picture partner goals. From documenting the random performances on the streets to sunbathing in the lush green gardens, Sonam and Rhea were seen enjoying the local life to the fullest.

The video was captioned, “#LAtheKapoorWay is the ONLY way to #discoverLA. Here’s a sneak peek of all the amazing experiences we had in @discoverLA. More to come with @RheaKapoor. Stay tuned! (sic).” Another post featured a picture of the divas posing in smouldering hot ensembles. It was captioned, “Los Angeles looks good on us Take us back to @discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay #discoverLA (sic).” Quick to respond, Rhea commented, “Miss you (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, maintained a decent record at the Box Office.

The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also stars Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain, Nikhil Khoda, left everyone stunned. Many of his fans went crazy in the scene where he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts his sexy six-pack abs while wiping his face off sweat.

The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.