Ahead of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor have come together to pay tribute to the CRPF Jawans who died in the terror attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in February.

Over 40 jawans martyred in Pulwama attack and India stood with their families. To pay homage to the real heroes, Bollywood came together with CRPF and Happy Productions and shot for a song, ‘Tu Desh Mera’. They all shot for the song separately which will be unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day.

CRPF unveiled the official poster of the tribute song. In the poster, Big B, SRK, Aishwarya, Tiger, Aamir, Kartik and Ranbir are seen posing and saluting the Jawans.

Take a look at the poster of Tu Desh Mera:



Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices to the track.

Talking about it, Abhishek Mishra, the MD of Happy Productions India told Bombay Times, “To say that we were excited by the prospect of Shah Rukh Khan joining us for the video is an understatement. He was travelling that week and was quite busy. We are grateful that he took out the time to shoot for the video. We shot Shah Rukh’s part of the video at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai after midnight.”