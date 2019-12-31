A 42-year-old Tamil television actor S. Devi killed her former boyfriend by smashing his head with a log and hammer in front of her husband. The actor killed her former boyfriend at her sister’s house at Kolathur in the early hours on Monday, according to a report in The Times of India. The report states that she allegedly killed him after he insisted that she resume their relationship.

S. Devi later surrendered to the police. After an inquiry, the police also held her husband B Sankar, her sister S Lakshmi and Lakshmi’s husband Sawariyar, 53, and charged them with the murder of M Ravi, 38, a film technician. The accused have been sent to jail.

S. Devi became popular through the main character Kunjipengal she played in Oru Kudayum Kunju Pengalum, a serial in Doordarshan. She has dubbed for around 500 movies and acted in more than 25 movies. Devi has received National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film Narration / Voice Over in Non-Feature Film Category in 2014 for Nithya Kalyani – Oru Mohiniyattam Patham.

On the work front, S. Devi started her career as a child artist in Kadhasangamam, a serial directed by Vijayakrishnan. Later she acted in Oru Kudayum Kunju Pengalum, a serial in Doordarshan, in which grabbed the best child artist State Award in 1993. She also lent her voice for other children in films and serials. Minnaram, Swaroopam, Sammohanam, Swam, Thalolam, My Dear Kuttichathan, Johny are some of them.

Some of her notable films are Veruthe Oru Bharya for Gopika in Swantham Lekhakan, for Padmapriya in Kana Kanmani, Yes Your Honour and Poppins, for Meghana Raj in Beautiful, Namukku Parkkan, for Genelia in Urumi, for Lena in Traffic, for Meena in Drishyam and Katha Parayumpol, Kaniha in Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja etc. She is also a voice artist in All India Radio. Besides She gives voice for serial heroines like Aswathy (Amala) in Kumkumapoovu, Archana (Glory) in Manasaputhri, Rasana in Nandanam, Divya in Sthreedhanam, Seena Antony in Sarayu, Sujitha in Kanakkinavu, Harichandanam and Indira. she also gave voice for various cartoon characters in Jungle Book, a Malayalam Cartoon series, is one of her noted works. She has given voice for two characters simultaneously in serial Innale.