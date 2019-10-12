Actor Aamna Sharif has entered the plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the new Komolika. The actor who rose to fame with her performance as Kashish in Kahiin Toh Hoga has stepped into the shoes of Hina Khan to play the glamorous vamp in the Ekta Kapoor‘s show that features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag, respectively.

Aamna’s first look as stunning Komolika was recently revealed and the actor looked like a million bucks. However, she was also compared with Hina by the fans who want to know how well does Aamna portray ‘Bihar ka Bebagpan and Bengal ki adah‘ in her character. However, Aamna is sure that she is not going to disappoint the Komo-fans. In her latest interview with India Forums, the popular female actor spoke about comparisons with Hina Khan and expressed her excitement for playing one of the most loved characters on Indian television.

Aamna said that she understands the comparisons with Hina and she would try her level best to ensure that the audience feels entertained. The actor was quoted saying, “Comparisons are inevitable and surely it’s a huge responsibility as Hina has really performed wonderfully and I hope I can also do justice to this iconic character in my own way.”

The actor also added that she doesn’t see her character as a ‘negative’ one despite the grey undertones. Aamna said one should not look at a character as a negative or a positive one but should judge it on its entertainment value. She was quoted saying, “I don’t look at roles as positive or negative, they should be entertaining and challenging. When you get such a larger than life character to perform, it’s compelling enough to do it.”

So how excited are you to see this new Komolika on-screen?