In the Saturday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan brought up the incident that happened between Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla during the transport task. Mahira tried to snatch a sack from Sid’s hand, he turned aggressively, she fell on the floor and got hurt. Later, Bigg Boss himself warned Siddharth against his aggression and punished him by nominating him for eviction for two weeks in a row. Talking about the same incident in the last night’s episode, Salman told Mahira that she should not have gone behind Siddharth when she knows that he is aggressive. He also told the housemates that most of them are ‘targetting’ Siddharth because he is the face of the show and they know they will get footage by messing with him.

All these statements of Salman supporting Siddharth and slamming Mahira and others didn’t go down well with netizens on Twitter. Even Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan also reacted to the episode and how Sid wasn’t slammed for his aggressive behaviour in the house. In a tweet that she made while the episode was still running, she called out how Sid wasn’t getting any peace of mind for being loud and disrespectful. Gauahar expressed her shock over the biased hosting by Salman and wrote, “I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !!” (sic)

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

The entire Twitter-verse criticised Salman’s hosting that clearly showed his favouritism towards Siddharth Shukla. He even asked Mahira to stop doing ‘nautanki’ when she broke down hearing his statements and realising that even after she got hurt, the host was taking Sid’s side and asking her to stay away from him.

Salman has earlier been slammed for supporting Shehnaz Gill too much in the house and promoting her in every weekend special episode. Your thoughts on the entire issue?