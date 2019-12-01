We all conveniently walk off with our best friends stuffs with full right and Anil Kapoor was no different when he was shooting for Virasat, 20 years back, with Jackie Shroff. The latest episode of the reality show, Dance 5+ sees the Ram-Lakhan of Bollywood reunite only to make some candid revelations.

At one point, Jackie is seen poking Anil to return what he stole from him 20 years back. It is then that the dapper star revealed, “As we all know that my brother Jackie has been a style icon for millions and I am one of them. When I was shooting for my movie Virasat, I came across Jackie’s Khaki pant which was trending during those days. And I was in love with those pants. So, one day I walk up to him, I take the Khaki pants from him and never returned him back.”

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti which released recently. Opening to a massive Rs 7.1 crore, the movie was majorly liked by the family audience. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film hit the screens on November 22. The film was co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.

Anil has already wrapped up shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang where he will be seen sharing the screen space with actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Apart from this, Anil also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.

As for Jackie, the actor was last seen in Prasthanam which failed to impress the audience. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama, Mumbai Saga alongside actors John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte. Apart from this, Jackie also has Salman Khan-led Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in his kitty.