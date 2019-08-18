Seems like the Quran reading session on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 hasn’t helped much. After Shraddha Arya‘s head injury, another contestant was hurt badly while rehearsing for the performance on stage. As revealed by an entertainment portal, actor Sourabh Raj Jain‘s wife Ridhima Jain hurt her chin while rehearsing for their upcoming performance. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Ridhima slipped during rehearsals and got her chin hurt. She was rushed to hospital where the doctors gave her stitches.

The report also quoted a source close to the couple from the sets of the show saying, “During rehearsals, Ridhima slipped and hurt her chin badly. She was rushed to the hospital for stitches and had a lot of blood loss.” While the couple hasn’t officially talked about the incident yet, Sourabh’s post about his wife on Instagram hints at the same.

In a beautiful post the actor made the other day, he posted two photos of himself posing with Ridhima. One can notice her bruised chin upon looking closer. The caption on the post read, “I always knew you were strong but through Nach I have realized you are a fighter, one who has immense strength to never give up! Your will power inspires like none other, @ridhiography! .. #NachBaliye9 #SouRidhi #DanceOfLife #DanceOfTogetherness @starplus @banijayasia” (sic)

Everything seems stable now, however, the increasing incidents of the injuries on the show is definitely a big concern. Earlier, Shraddha Arya hurt her head while performing in front of the judges with Alam Makka. The actor herself revealed the incident and how scary was her experience in an interview with India Today. Shraddha said that Alam had to lift her up in the performance and while doing that, he lost his grip and Shraddha fell on her head. Even though she didn’t suffer any major injury, she went blank for a moment and also developed a bump on her head. The couple completed their performance.

Shraddha explained, “When we performed in front of the judges and the audience, due to a sudden slip, Alam lost his grip and that made me fall from his arms. Though I didn’t suffer any major injury at all, it definitely was a nerve-wracking experience for both of us. I got a small bump on my head because of the fall and did go blank for a second while performing. We still completed the entire performance without stopping and are sure that the audiences will love our act.”

Earlier, the Kundali Bhagya actor injured her ribcage along with the oblique muscle ahead of the shooting of the premiere episode.