Big Boss 13, which was launched at one of the metro stations in Mumbai recently, is all set to be premiered on September 29 and superstar Salman Khan is again back as the host of the show. Recently, Salman Khan shot for the premiere episode of Big Boss 13 at Mumbai film city and a video of him from the same shoot is currently going viral. The host can be seen performing on song Yaar Na Miley from his own movie Kick (2014) as the video trends on social media. Take a look at it yourself:

View this post on Instagram #BB13 #Biggboss13 #biggbosskhabri @beingsalmankhan @tellychakkar A post shared by khabri 🌐 (@biggbosskhabari) on Sep 26, 2019 at 2:01pm PDT

According to reports, some of the contestants have also shot their performances that are going to be on air on the day of the premiere. Talking of the contestants, there is a big change in the pattern of choosing them this year. If reports are to be believed, only celeb contestants will be seen in the Big Boss house this time.

Rumours also reveal that one of the contestants, Rashami Desai, will tie the knot with her long-time beau Arhaan Khaan in the Big Boss house. Well, all these reports sum up to one thing and that is, Big Boss Season 13 is going to be full of spice and buzz.

In another interesting news around the show, actor Ameesha Patel will be also seen in the BB house disclosing jaw-dropping secrets about contestants. Some of the strongly rumoured contestants include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Arhaan, Dalljiet Kaur and Mahika Sharma.

All the big fun is awaiting your presence. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!