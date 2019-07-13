They say you should normalise telling people “I love you” outside of romantic relationships and teaching us to do exactly the same this weekend are Bigg Boss 12 contestants Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra whose bond was the talk of the show. Seen grinding together at the gym recently, the duo redefined “fitness-couple goals” and fans can’t seem to keep their calm.

In the picture that Shivashish uploaded on his Instagram handle, the entrepreneur can be seen donning a white vest, which he lifted up to flaunt his abs and sweat, paired with a red athleisure wear, red cap and white shoes. Jasleen, on the other hand, was seen donning a black cut-sleeves net-top, which she too lifted to flaunt her abs and sweat, while teaming the look with black athleisure wear, a pair of black shoes and blue headset. The two stood together posing for the lens as Shivashish captioned the post as, “Liking someone always doesn’t mean that you just need to be lovers,you can also be great friends just like us Your#fitnesscouplegoals #firchick #shredded #mylean” (sic).

In Bigg Boss 12 house, Jasleen was one of the most talked participants as she declared that Anup Jalota was her boyfriend. They both made an entry on the show and acted as a couple in front of host Salman Khan. Later, when the contestants quizzed them about their relationship inside the big house, none of them could give a convincing answer. As the show progressed, Anup got eliminated and in his interviews with the media outside, he made sure he wasn’t painted as the man who’s madly in love with Jasleen. He maintained that whatever happened on the show wasn’t real but a trick to gain attention from the audience.