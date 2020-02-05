In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, makers give the power to the press people present in the house for the press meet to choose the next contestant for the Elite Club membership. With the maximum number of votes, Rashami Desai bags the membership and becomes the third member of the Elite Club. However, it seems like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai can be the top three contestants to enter the finale but time will only tell us.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla once again get engaged in a fight after the press meet. It so happened during the press meet that took place inside the house, Press people called out at the Punjabi singer for flipping the teams according to her convenience despite knowing that Asim is Sidharth’s arch-rival in the house. Sidharth says that now she will be with Asim for the rest of the game and laughs it out.



Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra is also targeted for being cosy with Mahira Sharma despite having a girlfriend outside the house. Later, Rashami tries to make him understand that he looks thanksless towards Akanksha Puri and it does not look nice. He clarifies saying that there is no future between them and he is not happy in the relationship. He also claims that if the things are coming out, she is herself flaunting the things she is doing for him. However, Mahira interrupts and says that she should clear out to Akanksha and not to anybody else.



Also, Sidharth has often been called out on social media for verbal abuse and pushing fellow participants. Asked how he reflects on his behaviour, the actor said “I’ve always just reacted on things. If you talk about pushing Asim (Riaz), he was the one who nudged me first. I was never the one to initiate physical violence.”