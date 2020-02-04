Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, will finally bid goodbye to the viewers next week, February 15-16 and one by one contestant will be getting evicted from the show. By the end of this week, we will have the top five contestants, who will directly go to the finale. After Vishal Aditya Singh eviction, seven contestants are still locked inside the house – Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Now, as per the latest reports, the show will witness mid-week eviction this week and Mahira Sharma will be eliminated next, leaving Paras Chhabra devastated.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet but Mahira’s eviction will be interesting as Paras’ connection will go out of the house.



Meanwhile, the contestants will be facing wrath during the press meet inside the house. They will be seen being a target for the happenings in the house. From Rashami’s stance on her relationship with Arhaan Khan to Asim Riaz’s alleged girlfriend Shruti Tuli to them questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s flipper image to Sidharth Shukla’s aggression, the contestants will have to deal with some harsh questions.

Meanwhile, Vishal Aditya Singh is evicted from the house after receiving fewer votes. The connections have also gone out of the house and it will be interesting to watch who will be in the top five. Earlier, Vishal’s fans were trying to vote for him but as a shocker, the lines were closed three hours prior to voting lines been closed. As a result, Netizens went furious and were not happy with this and have called out the makers of Bigg Boss for being biased to Vishal and it seems like they don’t want Vishal to go to the finals. Voting lines for Vishal closed at 10 pm while for the rest of the contestants, the lines will be closed at 1 am.



During Sunday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for walking out of her nine-year relationship with Chow for Asim Riaz and called it just a ‘rebound’. He also lashed out at her for spilling the beans about Arhaan Khan to Asim and Vishal.