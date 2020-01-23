Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri is deeply hurt with her boyfriend’s statement during the weekend ka vaar episode. She is frustrated with Paras’ closeness with Mahira Sharma. During the last weekend ka vaar episode, Paras clearly mentioned that he wanted to break-up with her before entering the show but she does not want to leave him. He further says that she is moral support for him since the time he has moved to Mumbai. He also claims that he is in love with Mahira and will end his relationship with Akanksha and then is planning to move forward with Mahira. He further calls her a ‘broker’ for managing things between him and his stylist.

All that has made Akanksha realise that nothing is less in their relationship and has decided to move on. Her friend has now revealed to TOI in an interview that she wants to break up with Paras and feels that it is better to end the relationship where there is no respect for her and her efforts. Her friend said, “Akanksha is deeply hurt after watching the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She is disappointed with the way Paras has portrayed her and their relationship on the show and in front of Salman Khan. She has been supporting Paras ever since he has walked inside the house but he has let her down. She doesn’t want to be with a partner like him and feels it is better to end this relationship where there is no respect for her and her efforts.”



As per the latest reports, Akanksha agreed to enter the Bigg Boss house on this Sunday episode but a source close to her has revealed that ‘she has no interest in going inside the house’ and has refused the offer.

Earlier, Akanksha in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that they are supposed to get married this year. She said, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”



Earlier, Paras has claimed that he ended the relationship with Akanksha. To which, she said, “There are few things which he has done that have really upset me about. He has lied about a few things. I know it is a part of his game, but I didn’t like it. I take a lot of pride in myself and I am a very strong person, so if anybody is calling me weak or someone who keeps crying, I’ll not be able to take it.”