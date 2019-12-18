Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 opens to Rashami Desai expressing her anger before Vikas Gupta. She is angry to be the only person who shouted at Shefali Bagga to make her see sense in the captaincy task. As the conversation turned loud and abusive, the team just sat watching which irked Rashami who furiously throw away and plate and later burst out at Arhaan Khan.

While Arhaan tried to calm her down, Rashami howled at him to back off as he did not take her side during the heated argument. Finally pacified, Rashami apologises to Arhaan who refuses to accept her apology. Rashami breaks into tears which hits Arhaan’s soft corner. Arhaan asks her to stop crying as he cannot see her in that state.

On the other hand, during the captaincy task, Mahira Sharma tries to explain a situation to Paras Chhabra who irritably asks her if there is some love triangle going on between them. As Mahira looks on confused, Paras asks if Asim Riaz feels for Mahira the way Shehnaz Gill feels for Paras. Angry at this attack, Mahira asks Paras if there is something brewing between him and Shehnaz. Paras refuses and Mahira too clears her stand.

Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga claims to “have gone mad” after the others made fun of her crying. Clanking utensils near everyone’s ears, Shefali wakes up the housemates at six in the morning. Accusing the housemates of deriving entertainment out of her misery and relishing in the sight while she cried, Shefali continues clanking the utensils unless everyone is awake. Wrapping up Shefali in a blanket unexpectedly from the back, Vikas Gupta carries her off to the bathroom where he locks her up with the help of Siddharth Shukla and Arhaan.

