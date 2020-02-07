With hardly one week left for the grand finale, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing massive limelight for its spicy content and adding to the controversies is Rashami Desai whose relationship with Arhaan Khan has gone for a toss ever since the latter left the show. Recently, Rashami’s team shared with a news portal that Arhaan had deleted negative comments about himself from her social media feeds.

As per a report in Spotboye, Arhaan had access to Rashami’s social media accounts for quite some time now. A source shared with the news portal, “Rashami’s team noticed that all the comments from fans bashing Arhaan were disappearing from her timeline. Of course, Arhaan was deleting them. And that’s why they decided to change her account’s passwords.”

Not just this, Arhaan’s mother and sister have been staying at Rashami’s place regarding which the society members have sent a legal notice to them. The house keys have reportedly been retrieved and handed over to the production team of Bigg Boss.

During the press meet, that was held inside the house, Rashami Desai clearly said that she is done with the relationship and people should consider her single now. Talking to Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, she told them that she wants to end her relationship with Arhaan after coming out of the house. She even said that she was unaware of Arhaan’s previous marriage until Salman Khan revealed the news to her on the show.

However, this did not go well with Arhaan Khan who claimed that Rashami was lying. In an interview with Bombay Times, he had said, “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!