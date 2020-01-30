Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s love story has been one of the most talked about. Recently, Rashami revealed that Arhaan is not her type, which hinted at the end of their relationship. She also said that she needs to think things regarding him after all that happened in the house. Now, reacting to her statement in the house about their relationship, he told SpotboyE, “Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please. She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside. Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai?”



When asked Rashami’s growing proximity with Sidharth Shukla, he said, “I am very happy she is playing her game now. Just because I am not with her inside, doesn’t mean she will sit and keep crying. If she is handling herself positively, what else would I want. As far as Sidharth goes, I don’t feel they have any friendship between them. Sidharth comic zone mein chal raha hai aur Rashami bhi usko waise hi replies de rahi hai. It’s good that they are not having unnecessary fights.”

Things went sour between Rashami and Arhaan after Salman Khan exposed Arhaan’s truth about his marriage and child. Surprisingly, Rashami had no clue about Arhaan’s child but she knew about his marriage. Rashami broke down into tears and wanted to quit the show. Seeing the situation go out of the hands, Salman decided to go inside the house. Upon entering, he told Arhaan that he has committed the silly mistake by not telling the truth to Rashami.