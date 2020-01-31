Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will see Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh secretly discussing Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s bond. In a secretive tone, Himanshi tells the boys that Arhaan had sent a message through her for Rashami.

Wrapped in Asim’s arms as they lounged on the couch, Himanshi says that Arhaan is very disturbed by Rashami. She says that Arhaan even complimented Asim for reminding Rashami about their bond and hence proved his friendship. Himanshi claims that Arhaan cried in front of her and said that he was not wrong in many things which could have been cleared on air since he was insulted on the national television.

According to Himanshi, Arhaan accused Rashami of making him fight with Sid when she herself befriended him the moment he walked out of the house. Both Vishal and Asim conclude that now when Rashami is safe, she is playing the game in a different manner.

Watch the full promo video here:

On the other hand, Rashami Desai asks Himanshi Khurana if she genuinely has feelings for Asim Riaz and if she has, why is she not confessing her love to him. She further tells her not to friend zone Asim as he is madly in love with her. She then gives out a big revelation to Rashami, leaving her in shock.

Himanshi reveals that before entering the house this time, she was very clear in her head that she loves Asim and will be confessing her love for him but a very close person to him has asked her not to confess anything to Asim in the house. Well, it might be his big brother Umar Riaz or somebody else about which we will know in the upcoming days.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!