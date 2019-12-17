Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will see the housemates competing to bell the cat in an attempt to win captaincy. As per the game, the housemates have been divided into red and blue teams according to which one team has to be successful in belling the huge cat placed in the garden outside BB house.

A video going viral currently shows the housemates dressing up with whiskers and cute cat and mouse ears to live up to the spirit of the game. From the bell being tossed, turned and even kicked in an attempt to successfully hook on the huge statue of the white cat to Siddharth Shukla jokingly asking Shehnaz Gill to become a cat and bite Vikas Gupta, the task seems to be filled with hilarious moments. Mid-way into the task, opponent team members – Vikas and Arti Singh are even seen playfully rolling in the garden in an attempt to save the bell from being snatched away. While Arti succeeds, no team is able to bell the cat as a result of which, Bigg Boss asks the teams to drop one player each from playing further. Vikas is seen convincing Shefali Bagga to back out but she refuses saying she has always sided with him and she wants to continue playing. What ensues is a heated argument between her and Rashami Desai. Shefali calls her “stupid” when Rashami asks her to lower down her volume. In anger, Rashami throws away the teacup she has been holding and Shehnaz dares Shefali to never talk to her. An angry Shefali goes up to the team board and tears apart the pictures of the housemates in anger.

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will also witness another unnecessary fight between contestants Sheffali Bagga and Arti Singh over house duties but it is Siddharth Shukla’s reaction to it that is winning hearts across the fanbase. While joining housemates Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga and Shefali Zariwalla in the garden area, Arti Singh is about to sit down when she is instructed to go wash the bathroom by the news anchor.

Shefali Bagga tells Arti to clean up the bathroom area which instantly irks the actor and what follows is a blaring session. Arti asks Shefali who is she to instruct her in the first place when the latter is cut short by Asim who accuses her of not even doing her duty properly. All through this battle of words, Siddharth is seen sleeping off peacefully in one corner with his headphones and we can’t help but feel jealous of this trait.