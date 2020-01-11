Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will see real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey enter the BB house to engage the housemates like never before. Opting to hear out some of the vulnerable moments of the contestants, Deepika and Laxmi encourage them to come up one by one and spill out any story of misconduct.

Arti Singh shares how in her own house there was an attempt to rape her back in childhood. Recalling the incident, Arti confesses that her hands were still shivering. Vishal Aditya Singh reveals how he fell prey back in childhood to 2-3 people. Madhurima breaks into tears while recalling how she had been a victim of molestation herself. Laxmi hugs her to console her while Deepika thanks them for sharing their weak moments with such bravery. Rashami too brings forth her story of being dissed for being a girl back in her childhood. Arti gives kudos to Deepika for not shying away about her depression phase and putting it out publically. “If it can hit a person like you then what am I?” Arti told Deepika. Listening to them, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are seen being sentimental and wiping away their tears.

As per the latest reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.

