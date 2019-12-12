Following the Bigg Brother format, Bigg Boss Hindi has been a household favourite ever since its first season but the TRPs went skyrocketing when superstar Salman Khan stepped in to host the show. His sarcastic digs, humour and roasting sessions, especially the Weekend Ka Vaar episode are the USP and eagerly looked forward to.

However, as Bigg Boss 13 got an extension of five weeks, the latest reports suggest that he will be replaced by filmmaker Farah Khan. As per the report, he will be quitting the show owing to his health issues. The Dabangg actor has recovered from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn’t allow him to get angry as it will disturb his nerves. However, every week he can be seen shouting or being sarcastic with the contestants due to their behaviour in the house.

With the news of Salman’s exit surfacing, here’s looking back at the slew of celebrities who hosted the previous seasons of Bigg Boss.

Arshad Warsi

Staring in 2006, the reality show was inaugurated by Arshad Warsi.

Shilpa Shetty

The following season aired on August 17, 2008. It was hosted by 2017’s Bigg Brother UK winner Shilpa Shetty.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted the third season which was aired on Colours channel from October 4, 2009.

Salman Khan

The excitement of fans knew no bounds as superstar took over the reins of the show from season 4 on October 3, 2010 and went on to host the following seasons till the current one, Bigg Boss 13. As for the TRPs, there was no looking back.

Sanjay Dutt

While Salman hosted the opening episode and evictions, Sanjay was the main host of season 5 of Bigg Boss Hindi.

Farah Khan

Owing to other commitments as Bigg Boss 8 elongated, Salman stepped down as the host and filmmaker Farah Khan replaced him just for the extended weeks.

A source close to the actor has revealed to PTI that he is upset with the behaviour of the show’s contestant. The source further said, “It is true Salman Khan is quitting and Farah Khan to take over ‘Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by contestants behaviour. He has announced in the show also.”

However, Salman’s father Salim Khan denied any such reports on his health condition and told PTI, “His health is fine, it’s all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that’s about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry.”