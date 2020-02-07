In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers give another chance to Elite club members to save their immunity. All the three contestants Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai use their Elite membership and get saved from this week’s nominations. In the jail task, while Asim tries to save Arti Singh, Rashmi supports Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chhabra. The nominated contestants for this week’s evictions are Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh.

During the task, Sidharth beats Asim and manages to save Paras Chhabra but this irks Asim and he questions Sidharth’s loyalty towards Arti. He calls him ‘dhokebaaz’ and adds that’s the reason why he has no friends in the house. However, Sidharth clarifies that Paras has saved him earlier and he just wants to repay him this time. This also leaves Arti disheartened and the two arch-rivals get into an ugly war of words. Meanwhile, Rashami interferes and asks what will they derive with this fight and the Dil se Dil Tak actors also get into a verbal fight.



Later, Shehnaaz and Sidharth accuse Asim for trying to break the friendship and call it his strategy. She further says not to interfere as he is no one to save anybody in the house and audience will save her and Arti. Elsewhere, Paras Chhabra breaks down in tears after Sidharth saves him. When Mahira asks him the reason, he says that he did not expect Sidharth to save him.



Earlier, rumours of mall task were being circulated on social media. Fan pages of Bigg Boss 13 even shared venue and tweeted that the task will be held in Oberoi Mall, Goregaon. Since morning a large number of fans were present and cheering for their favourite contestant. This resulted in a huge ruckus in the mall as fans of the respective contestants gathered in large number at the mall to cheer for their favourite contestants. According to a source close to the show, there was no such task planned in the first place. In fact, there are videos, which have surfaced on the Internet, showing police entering the mall to control the crowd, and ask the fans to go back.