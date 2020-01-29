In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Vikas Gupta, who has entered the house as supporters of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla respectively, can be seen teasing the model. They tell Asim that they met outside the house and met for dinner. He urges to know for more details and in the end gets jealous and furious about their meeting outside the house.

Later, Himanshi says that they were just teasing him and he is overreacting on a pity joke.

Meanwhile, Vikas entered the house and revealed that Asim Riaz has a girlfriend outside the house. ikas will be seen claiming that Asim has not yet gotten over his relationship outside the house, even as he carried one with Himanshi inside the house.



Following the family week, this will be the “connections week”, wherein friends and family members of the contestants will enter the Big Boss house for a week to support them in their tasks.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz Gill enters the show to support his sister. In the promo shared, the Punjabi singer’s brother warns her against the friendship of Rashami Desai. He reveals that Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that she is zero without Sidharth Shukla. He also reveals Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s game plan and says that they are trying to break Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s friendship. He also says that the game strategy of Paras and Mahira is to break their friendship and then get them evicted from the house one by one. He also tells Sidharth that once you will out and watch it on television, you will know how much Shehnaaz has been with you. He reveals that they are not your friends but rivals in the house. Later, he slams Paras and Mahira for always being with each other and speaking for each other in the house.