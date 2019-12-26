Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will see housemates Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh convincing the other contestants to give up their respective prized possessions as per the captaincy task. Shehnaz and Vishal will be seen going into a room and reading out Bigg Boss’ task for each of the housemates and the first one requires Rashami Desai to destroy her family portrait.

A teary-eyed Rashami does so asserting that she is doing it only for Vishal. Asim is asked to destroy is workout belt. Not to be convinced by Vishal, Asim refuses to do so only to turn weak on Shehnaz’ request. He goes up to tubs of paint placed in the garden area and dips his belt in a red-paint carrying tub. Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla tell Shehnaz that he was anyway going to throw away that belt since it was of no use for him but the Punjabi sensation continues to acknowledge Asim’s sacrifice.

On the other hand, Arti Singh refuses to destroy her mother’s letter saying that in weak moments, it is this letter that keeps her going. Mahira Sharma too refuses to shred her mother’s photograph.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, TV’s new Naagin aka Jasmine Bhasin entered the house as a guest. She was asked to spread Christmas cheer and help the two teams in the competition by giving them suitable points. However, it seemed like her entry brought another chaos in the house and encouraged Siddharth Shukla to dig out the things from the past, that, of course, included Rashami Desai. As soon as Jasmine entered, Rashami said she was sure Siddharth was going to get more points in the task because Jasmine seemed heavily impressed with him since always. And that was visible too.