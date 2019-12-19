The television reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is generating quite a stir with a plethora of love stories brewing, hilarious antics of the housemates to stick in the game and serious fights ensuing between them. While this week saw wild card entrant Vikas Gupta carrying on as the captain for the week, reports have it that Asim Riaz might wear the crown for the next seven days.

As per Bigg Boss’ instructions, the housemates were divided into two teams to bell the huge statue of the cat and the winning team will elect a captain amongst themselves. With the task getting aborted mid-way after Shefali Bagga lost her cool, the housemates were presented another task by Bigg Boss.

This time, four cars will be seen parked in the garden area with drivers – Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill. As per the new task, the contenders of captaincy will have to convince these four drivers to give them a ride and the two contenders who fail to get a ride will be out of the race.

As per a fan page, Bigg Boss Khabri, Asim Riaz will end up winning the task though we can only speculate who is his competitor in the final round or which two contenders make it to the final.

Meanwhile, Shehnaz Gill is seen continuing to make upto Siddharth Shukla for hurting him. From lying down next to him and talking him out of his anger to sprinkling water in her eyes and pretending to cry and finally hugging him, Shehnaz tries everything in her power but Sid doesn’t budge. Later, when she leaves, Sid tells Vikas Gupta how he is sore after realising that he has been used as an option just because Paras wasn’t giving Shehnaz the attention she demanded.

Outside the washroom area, Vikas spills out Sid’s feelings for Shehnaz. In an attempt to ease their rift, Vikas tells Shehnaz that she has been a fool to ditch Sid’s genuine affection and unconditional pamperings for momentary attention received from others. He tells her that Sid must love her too deeply to feel this hurt yet be always protective about her. An uncomfortable Shehnaz tells Vikas how she has tried several means to get Sid around but he just wouldn’t soften upto her and how everyone roughs up her feelings despite her always forgiving others.

