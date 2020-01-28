The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have rolled-out the ‘connection’ week where the contestant’s family and friends will be entering the show to support them in the last phase of the game. To support Asim Riaz, his love Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house tonight and it will once again leave the model love struck. Asim and Himanshi hug each other and kiss each other on the cheek to express their love.

The connection will also see a new chapter in their life as Asim proposes to Himanshi for marriage and she says ‘I do’. The promo shared on social media is going viral and their fans can’t stop praising the new ‘jodi’ in the house.

As Himanshi enters, she tells him that the people are going mad for them and soon he will get everything in life and maybe she is his ‘lady luck’. He confesses then that he is in love with her and missed her a lot. He also expresses that he did not expect to meet her again in the house. He then goes down on his knees and proposes her.

Watch the promo here:



This week, Vikas Gupta will be entering to support Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera Shah will enter to support Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to support Rashami Desai, Shehbaz Gill will be entering to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala will be entering to support Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s brother will enter to extend his support to her. Vishal Aditya Singh will also be having his brother on the show to support him.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Asim Riaz apologised to Sidharth Shukla for all the fights and the ugly exchange of words. In response, Sidharth shakes hand and says ‘watch your words’.