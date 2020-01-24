In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla get into a heated argument after Dil Se Dil Tak actor and Shefali Jarriwala call him ‘nalla’ and ‘cry baby’. After getting poked several times, Asim says that Arti Singh is Shukla’s fixed deposit. He further asks him to lick his shoes and call him a gutter. The arch-rivals say mean things to each other and the fights get ugly once again.

Hearing to the ‘fixed deposit’ statement, Sidharth says “Who is my fixed deposit here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word and the way they say it’s dirty.”

This made Arti upset and she cries inconsolably and says such things affect him. She also confronts Rashami and Asim about it and they say that Arhaan has said that initially and they never said that. The misunderstanding increases after Shefali Jarriwala instigate Sidharth against Asim.

Meanwhile, makers roll out the captaincy task but get upset after Vishal Aditya Singh blatantly cheats as the ‘sanchalak’ and announces Shehnaaz Gill as the winner of one of the rounds instead of the real winner Shefali Jarriwala. Later, he was slammed by the Bigg Boss for cheating and misusing his rights in a bid to favour his team, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill. He gets partial during the game and awards her extra two points. Even when Sidharth confronts him, he refuses to acknowledge it. Shehnaaz also says that he is not doing right by announcing her the winner and Shefali denies to accept his ‘unfair’ decision. Later, Bigg Boss reveals that Vishal was cheating during the task and announces that no immunity task will be held in the future.

Also, Sidharth pokes Shehnaaz for flipping during the task and supporting Asim Riaz, Vishal and Rashami. Later, she loses her cool and hits Sidharth and says ‘I hate you’. She even warns him to stop talking rubbish about her, but Sidharth doesn’t stop. The singer then gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar, pushes him and hits him.