In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz enters the house and he gets emotional hugging his brother. His brother tells him that he is the most trending contestant of the house and asks him to not take out his grudges in other’s fight. He then meets Siddharth Shukla and tells him that he is the elder brother to Asim in the house and he really liked their friendship. They fight because both of them are aggressive and they need to keep control of their words.

Asim also asks his brother Umar Raiz about Parag’s revelation, and Umar confirms the message saying Himanshi is indeed waiting for him outside, and whatever Parag has said is true.

Earlier, Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag Tyagi enters the house and the couple exchange a passionate kiss. He also lashes out at him for misbehaving with his wife. He tells Asim, “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?” Parag also gives Asim a message from Himanshi Khurana and tells him that she has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim.

Siddharth Shukla’s mother will also be seen making her entry into the house leaving the actor emotional and teary-eyed. In the promo, Siddharth hugs her mother and makes her meet Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor tells his mother that he takes care of me and I take care of him. We are each other’s support in the house. His mother asks him to enjoys the last month in the house. She also tells him that if he stays happy, the whole house remains happy. She further suggests to him that he can’t change anybody so change yourself.