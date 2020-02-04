All is not well between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and her beau Arhaan Khan. During the press meet, that was held inside the house, Rashami Desai clearly said that she is done with the relationship and people should consider her single now. Talking to Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, she told them that she wants to end her relationship with Arhaan after coming out of the house. She even said that she was unaware of Arhaan’s previous marriage until Salman Khan revealed the news to her on the show.

However, this did not go well with Arhaan Khan and claimed that Rashami is lying. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, he said, “Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time.”



He added, “I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up.”

Earlier, while speaking to Times of India, he said he is ‘hurt’ that Rashami didn’t take any stand for him and their relationship when others like Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were slamming him for allegedly using Rashami for his advantage. He said he doesn’t care what others think about him and how they ‘insult’ him or ‘scrutinise’ his feelings for Rashami but she should have asked them to not speak ill of their relationship.